Now, video of gangster Bori thrashing unarmed man emerges

Days after videos and pictures of senior police officials enjoying a party with gangster Kamal Kumar alias Bori emerged, another video clip has surfaced on social media, where the gangster is purportedly seen brandishing a pistol and beating an unarmed man with a stick.

Gangster Kamal Kumar faces 18 criminal cases. (HT File)

The clip, seemingly edited to add two parts, shows Bori brandishing a pistol and then brutally beating an unarmed man, restrained by three persons and lying on the floor of a closed room, with a stick. The victim can also be heard begging to be let go of. Hindustan Times could not independently verify the veracity of the video, or the date and location of the incident.

A senior police official, not willing to be named, said, “The video appears to be an old one. We are trying to identify the victim.”

When asked if a case has been registered on this video, police commissioner Naunihal Singh said, “If required, we will do.” He said they have already recovered a pistol from Bori’s possession.

When asked if the recovered pistol was illegal, an official said, “The pistol was registered in someone’s name and Bori was using it. Bori has not shown any arms’ license in his name.”

Bori was arrested in another assault case, days after the pictures and videos of the controversial party emerged. The said party had been hosted by Kumar Darshan, chairperson of the Pawan Valmiki Tirth Action Committee, at a hotel in Amritsar on August 7. Two deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and five inspectors from Amritsar were shifted to Bathinda and Patiala ranges for their presence at the party. Later, pictures of additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Harjit Singh at the party and deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Parminder Singh Bhandal, offering ‘chadar’ (a piece of cloth) at a dargah with Bori had also surfaced.

More pictures emerge, this

time with MPs and MLAs

On Wednesday, another picture of Bori, standing with Congress leader and Amritsar Member of Parliament (MP) Gurjit Singh Aujla, former MLAs Sunil Kumar Dutti and Jugal Kishor also surfaced.

A source close to Aujla said the picture appeared to be taken in a hotel owned by a senior Congress leader.

When contacted, Aujla said, “I don’t remember when the picture was taken. It appears to be after the 2019 Lok Sabha election. If I have done something wrong, an inquiry should be conducted against me. All those whose pictures have emerged with him (Bori) should be investigated and strict action should be taken.”

Dutti said he was not aware of when and where the picture was taken. “We don’t have any link with Bori. Many people click pictures with us during election campaigns,” he added.

A link of a live video showing Bori with former Congress MLA Raj Kumar Verka, now a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, is also doing the round on social media. The live video, recorded on February 3, 2022, days before the state assembly elections, is available on Verka’s Facebook page. In the video, Bori is seen offering a robe of honour to Verka while the latter addressed the gangster as a social worker. Congress’s Amritsar city president Ashwani Kumar Pappu is also seen with Bori in the video.

When contacted, Verka said, “I don’t know about the video. During elections, many people meet us.” When asked if he knew that Bori was a gangster, he said, “I don’t know who he is.”

Bori, who is facing around 19 criminal cases, including of murder, attempted murder, of drug and arms smuggling, has been on police remand till Thursday.

