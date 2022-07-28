Now, watch 3D films on Vande Bharat train to Katra

The recently launched Passenger Engagement and Entertainment Service (PEES) on Vande Bharat train, from New Delhi to Katra, has evoked a good response from passengers.

With an aim to make the journey entertaining and delightful, the Railways, along with VROOZY, a private firm, introduced the special video reality movie service for passengers on board.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The main attraction of the service is the 15-minute 3D 360 video reality (VR) movie on Mata Vaishno Devi which gives a detailed overview of the holy shrine to passengers before they reach there.

The facility has also been introduced in most of the hotels in Katra as well.

“I have been paying obeisance at the temple since my childhood but I never knew much about the life of Goddess Vaishnavi. It was after watching the 3D movie on train that I got to know such a detailed history,” said Sidharth Sharma of Ludhiana.

Passengers also get to watch other VR movies during their train journey to the holy shrine.

How it works?

Passengers get pamphlets on their seats. To avail the aforesaid service, they are asked to scan the QR code following which they receive a series of Whatsapp messages on their mobile phone, explaining about the service.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Passengers are asked to select their coach number and seat number, following which an attendant from VROOZY arrives at their seat to help them avail the service.

‘A costly affair’

A few expressed disappointment pertaining to its high price.

While passengers end up opting for the service in excitement, mistaking it for a free service, the price of the 3D 360 VR movie is initially not revealed.

The price is verbally quoted or revealed to them by staff of ‘Vroozy’ company at the seats of the passengers.

“After I received the pamphlet on the train, I scanned the code and received many messages about the process but nowhere was the price mentioned. Since I assumed it to be a free facility by the Indian Railways, I opted for it and called an attendant to watch the movie. Eventually, I got a message mentioning that I would be charged as per my consumption. There was still no mention of the price,” said Sunil Moudgil, a passenger.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added he was charged ₹200 for a 15-minute film, which he could not refuse to avoid embarrassment in front of fellow passengers.

“They should reveal the price on the pamphlet or immediately after scanning the code. Since there is no mention about the price, the attendants can easily charge the desirable amount from the passengers fooling the Railways,” added Sunil.

Sunil Kumar, VROOZY operator, claimed that 25% of the charges go to the Indian Railways.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON