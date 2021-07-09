NP Sharma is new chief engineer of Chandigarh MC

Narinder Pal Sharma has been made the new chief engineer of Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC). He also holds the charge of Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) chief general manager.

The UT administration on Thursday issued the appointment order. Sharma is a superintending engineer, PWD (B&R), of Punjab cadre, who is on deputation in Chandigarh.

Arun Kumar Gupta, principal secretary, local government, stated in the order that Sharma has been appointed as chief engineer, initially for a period of one year or till such time his services are required by the MC, on the standard terms and conditions of deputation with board or corporation of the UT administration.

He will continue to hold the charge of CSCL chief general manager in addition to his newly assigned duties.