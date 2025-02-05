NRI booked for leaking female friend’s ‘lewd’ photos online

The local police have registered a case against US-based non-resident Indian (NRI) for allegedly creating a fake account and posting objectionable images of woman from his native village, officials said. During investigation, police found that the accused and the woman were earlier friends and had taken pictures together (Representational Image)

The case was registered at the cyber crime police station under Ludhiana Rural police.

According to inspector Rupinder Kaur, investigating officer, the woman is married and alleged in her complaint that her objectionable pictures were uploaded to a social media platform. She named the accused in her complaint.

During investigation, police found that the accused and the woman were earlier friends and had taken pictures together. Their friendship ended and the woman married someone else. The accused relocated to the US. The complainant alleged he intentionally leaked the pictures to harass her.

The first-information report (FIR) was registered under section 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage a woman’s modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act.