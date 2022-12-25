Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ‘NRI milni programme’ to be held in Moga on Monday

'NRI milni programme' to be held in Moga on Monday

Published on Dec 25, 2022 09:40 PM IST

Punja’s NRIs affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal will hold ‘NRI Punjabian Nal Milni’ programme at Moga on December 26.

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal interacting with Punjabi NRIs during the function “NRIs Naal Milni” at local Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan in Ludhiana on Friday.(Photo by Harvinder Singh/Hindustan Times) (HT File Photo)
The NRIs affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal will hold ‘NRI Punjabian Nal Milni’ programme at Moga on December 26, where the cases of migrant Punjabis related from districts Moga, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Fazilka, Bathinda and Mansa will be heard. The minister said that similarly, cases of Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Tarn Taran districts will be taken taken up at Amritsar on December 30, where NRI Punjabis could lodge their complaints online besides on the registration counters to be set up at respective venue.

Dhaliwal added that the Punjab government was preparing a special policy to resolve all the problems related to the social, economic and cultural affairs of NRI Punjabis in a timely manner. The minister further said that their government has decided to visit NRI Punjabis in their nearest districts to trim down the harassment of visiting secretariat or offices of the ministers.

He said that earlier under this drive on December 16, 160 cases were taken up at Jalandhar, 74 cases were heard at SAS Nagar on December 19 and 170 others were heard at Ludhiana on December 23.

