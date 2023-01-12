Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: NSKT vocational centre holds first convocation

Updated on Jan 12, 2023 11:12 PM IST

During the convocation in Ludhiana, trust president Rakesh Bharti Mittal gave certificates to 186 students of nine batches of the Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust (NSKT) Vocational Centre

The first convocation of the Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust (NSKT) Vocational Centre was organised at Panday Auditorium in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The first convocation of the Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust (NSKT) Vocational Centre was organised at Panday Auditorium on Thursday. Trust president Rakesh Bharti Mittal gave certificates to 186 students of nine batches.

The trust also paid tribute to its founder Late Sat Paul Mittal on the occasion of his 31st death anniversary.

During the function, three of 132 students who have been placed and an employer shared their experience on how the skill level of candidates, who received 10-week-long training, has improved, and they are now employed in local industry and business organisations.

