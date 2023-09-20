NSS camp inaugurated at Government College of Education in Chandigarh

A seven-day special NSS camp was inaugurated at Government College of Education (GCE), Sector 20 D, Chandigarh, on Monday under the motto “Not me but you”. UIDAI deputy director general (DDG) Bhawna Garg, municipal corporation commissioner Anindita Mitra and NSS state liaison officer Dr Nemi Chand were present on the occasion.

The NSS camp began with the college anthem, a lamp lightening ceremony and chanting of shabad followed by the welcome of the dignitaries by college principal Sapna Nanda. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The programme began with the college anthem, a lamp lightening ceremony and chanting of shabad followed by the welcome of the dignitaries by college principal Sapna Nanda.

NSS programme in-charge Ravneet Chawla introduced the layout of the NSS programme to the guests and the audience. A college NSS newsletter was released on the occasion. It is a first of its kind initiative to document NSS work. Chawla has developed the newsletter under the patronship of the college principal.

Garg delivered her keynote address, shedding light on the importance of community service and its impact on society. She also emphasised the importance of knowing oneself first and indulging completely in whatever task is one into. Mitra provided insights to the students and motivated them. Dr Nemi Chand also addressed the students, highlighting the goals and objectives of the NSS programme. He encouraged the students to actively participate in the programme and utilise the opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The theme of the seven-day NSS special camp programme is “Swacch Bharat Abhiyan” and the sub-theme is “Saying yes to life”. The camp has self defence training module every morning and the yes+ programme under the Art of living and Chandigarh collaboration in the afternoons. The other activities include sensitisation and activities based on swacchta, personality development, employment registration, preparing for a career and POCSO Act.

The volunteers will also be extending activities to the adopted Kajheri village. A blood donation drive will also be conducted. The programme aims to instil a sense of responsibility, compassion and empathy in the students, which will benefit them both personally and professionally. Dr Ravinder Kumar, NSS programme officer, extended formal vote of thanks to the guests and all present.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}