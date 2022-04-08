NTA opens registration for NEET, JEE (Main) rescheduled

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday opened the registrations and invited online applications for National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (UG) – 2022 for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all the medical institutions of India.

Adhering to the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, the NEET (UG) is conducted as a common entrance test for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions, including those governed under any other law in force.

Online registrations till May 6

Aspirants can apply for NEET (UG)-2022 online only and that too till May 6 upto 11:50pm for the exam to be conducted on July 17. Only a single application will be accepted from each candidate.

“The application form in any other mode will not be accepted and moreover candidates must strictly comply with the instructions to avoid disqualification,” Sadhana Parashar, senior director (exams), NTA,.said.

Online fee till May 7

To make any corrections in the particulars of documents later, general category candidates in India will have to pay ₹1,600, economical weaker section (EWS)/ other backward classes (OBC)-non-creamy layer (NCL) will have to pay ₹1,500.

Meanwhile, Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribes along with third gender candidates will be charged ₹900 for the same.

NTA will later announce the city of the examination on the official website www.nta.ac.in or at neet.nta.nic.in along with the date of display of recorded responses and answer keys.

Admit cards will have to be downloaded from the NTA website.

Pattern of the entrance test

According to the NTA, the entrance test will include 200 multiple choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology).

50 questions in each subject will be divided into two Sections (A and B).

The candidates will get 3 hours 20 minutes to complete the exam.

A total of approximately 543 cities in India and 14 cities abroad have been added for NEET (UG) – 2022.

NEET (UG) – 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

JEE Main postponed

However, the National Testing Agency has postponed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), Main-2022, including session 1 and session 2.

The decision was taken on the basis of the numerous representations received from the candidates to delay the exam. Many candidates and political representatives also moved court requesting the delay in conducting these exams.

The session-1 exams which were earlier scheduled for April and May will now be held in June and the exams for session-2 will be conducted in July.

While the registration for session 1 is over now, the schedule for inviting the online application forms for session 2 will be uploaded at the official website of NTA.

