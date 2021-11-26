Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nursery admissions: Chandigarh education department holds meeting with private school heads

As per one of the school principals who attended the meeting, private schools of Chandigarh have been asked to upload all details regarding admission on their websites by December 6
There are about 80 private recognised schools in Chandigarh where the process will be followed. (Image for representational purpose only)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 02:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Process of admission to nursery and entry-level classes for the academic session 2022-2023 is set to start soon in Chandigarh regarding which, the UT education department on Thursday held a meeting with the principals of various private schools at the Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 18 here.

As per one of the school principals who attended the meeting, schools have been asked to upload all details regarding admission on their websites by December 6. The admission process will start after that on the same pattern as previous years.

District education officer Prabhjot Kaur said, “Detailed orders have yet to be issued. We have asked schools to initiate the process and rest we have left it to schools to conduct the admissions in a dual manner so that Covid protocols are followed.”

There are about 80 private recognised schools in the city where the process will be followed. Last year, the admission process had started on December 3 and went on till December 16 while the final list was displayed on February 1, 2021.

