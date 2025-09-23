Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Nursing staff booked for sexual harassment with patient

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 04:58 am IST

The incident came to light around noon, when the patient, who underwent surgery recently, told her attendants that Kumar touched her inappropriately when she was asleep

A male nursing staff was on Monday booked for allegedly sexually harassing a female patient admitted at a private hospital in Kaithal.

DSP Kaithal Gurvinder Singh said that they received information about the incident, on which several teams reached the hospital. (iStock)
DSP Kaithal Gurvinder Singh said that they received information about the incident, on which several teams reached the hospital. (iStock)

The man was identified as Ashish Kumar, a local resident.

The incident came to light around noon, when the patient, who underwent surgery recently, told her attendants that Kumar touched her inappropriately when she was asleep.

Hospital GM said that the patient arrived on Sunday evening and was operated immediately to save her life. “The treatment was underway and when the doctor on duty met the patient at around 1 pm on Monday, the attendant complained about the harassment. The doctor spoke with the authorised panel of doctors and the attendant also called the police. Ashish was also called to the spot. Later, the family members also thrashed him,” he said.

DSP Kaithal Gurvinder Singh said that they received information about the incident, on which several teams reached the hospital.

“A complaint was received from the family. The accused will be arrested. I was told that he was given first aid after a scuffle with the family,” he added.

Police at the Kaithal civil lines police station said that a case registered under Section 75 of BNS, but the accused was yet to be arrested.

The GM said that the hospital is cooperating with the police and hopes for fair investigation in the matter.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Nursing staff booked for sexual harassment with patient
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On