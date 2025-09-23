Nursing staff booked for sexual harassment with patient

A male nursing staff was on Monday booked for allegedly sexually harassing a female patient admitted at a private hospital in Kaithal. DSP Kaithal Gurvinder Singh said that they received information about the incident, on which several teams reached the hospital. (iStock)

The man was identified as Ashish Kumar, a local resident.

The incident came to light around noon, when the patient, who underwent surgery recently, told her attendants that Kumar touched her inappropriately when she was asleep.

Hospital GM said that the patient arrived on Sunday evening and was operated immediately to save her life. “The treatment was underway and when the doctor on duty met the patient at around 1 pm on Monday, the attendant complained about the harassment. The doctor spoke with the authorised panel of doctors and the attendant also called the police. Ashish was also called to the spot. Later, the family members also thrashed him,” he said.

“A complaint was received from the family. The accused will be arrested. I was told that he was given first aid after a scuffle with the family,” he added.

Police at the Kaithal civil lines police station said that a case registered under Section 75 of BNS, but the accused was yet to be arrested.

The GM said that the hospital is cooperating with the police and hopes for fair investigation in the matter.