Nursing students in Haryana’s Hansi continue protest, demand action in harassment case

Girl students of a private nursing college in Hansi’s Kagsar village continued their protest for the third consecutive day--on Sunday--demanding arrest of a senior college official in an alleged harassment case. The students said that they had submitted over 50 complaints to several functionaries, including chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, education minister Mahipal Dhanda, health minister Arti Singh Rao, state women panel chief Renu Bhatia and local administration against the college director but no action has been initiated so far. (File)

The girl students levelled numerous allegations against the college administration, including shortage of teaching staff, poor quality of food and hostel facilities, lack of medical facilities, inadequate security for females and migration of all 300 girl students to another recognised nursing college. Moreover, the girl students are demanding registration of an FIR against the college director in an alleged harassment case.

“On December 11, we appraised women panel chief Renu Bhatia about the poor condition of the hostel. During her visit, we showed her broken washroom gates, rooms and poor food offered to us. The next day, she called the students and college director to Hisar and held a meeting. She has directed the officials to act against the college director and others but no action has been initiated so far,” the students told the media.

They further alleged that the college director used to visit the hostel in inebriated state and used to kick the doors of their rooms. “When we raised the issue on December 9 by blocking the road, the director threatened us to cancel the admission and withhold the original documents and degree. The police should lodge an FIR against the college director and arrest him. The administration officials told us that they are ready to appoint a local SDM as administrator to run the college but we want that we should be migrated to PGIMS, Rohtak,” the protesters added.

Refuting the allegations, college director said that he has been running the college for the last 25 years and no one can raise questions over his character and potential to run this institute.

“We have imposed strict rules on the campus and due to this girls are protesting. After a new warden joined the hostel, she asked the girl to wake up for Yoga at 6 am,” he added.

The protesters had also met Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on December 18 and he assured them of an impartial probe.

Narnaund SDM Vikas Yadav told HT over phone that several rounds of talks have been held with girl students and the issue will be resolved shortly. “The Hansi superintendent of police (SP) and Hisar deputy commissioner heard girl students’ grievances and the government is exploring options to appoint a government official as administrator to run the college,” he added.