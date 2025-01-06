Menu Explore
OBC, EBC and DNT students can apply for post-matric scholarship: Dr Baljit Kaur

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 06, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Dr Baljit Kaur stated that under the Prime Minister YASASVI Scheme for the academic year 2024-25, the Dr Ambedkar Scholarship Portal has been opened for OBC, EBC and DNT students to apply for the Post-Matric Scholarship as per the guidelines.

Students from Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Backward Classes (EBC) and Denotified and Nomadic Tribes (DNT) can now apply for the Post-Matric Scholarship. This was stated by Dr Baljit Kaur, minister of social justice, empowerment and minorities.

She stated that under the Prime Minister YASASVI Scheme for the academic year 2024-25, the Dr Ambedkar Scholarship Portal has been opened for OBC, EBC and DNT students to apply for the Post-Matric Scholarship as per the guidelines. She highlighted that this is the first time a portal has been specifically opened for these categories of students.

She said the portal has been launched to streamline the scholarship process by enabling eligible students to apply, ensuring accurate verification by institutions, obtaining approvals from authorities and timely disbursement of financial assistance.

The minister stated that the last date for students to apply for free scholarship cards under the 2024-25 scholarship process is February 15, 2025. Institutions must submit complete cases for approval by February 25.

