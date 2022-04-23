Odisha CM releases book on Sikh history

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik released a book, “The Sikh History of East India” on Friday. According to the chief minister’s office, the book is a rigorous research work by Abinash Mohapatra on Sikh history and philosophy. It’s a compilation of eight books authored by Mohapatra himself. “It’s an extensive study on Sikh History in the eastern parts of India. These books are Sikh History of Bihar, Assam, Bangladesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands,” the release read.

Other short stories

506 recruits pass out of BSF training centre

Hoshiarpur With 506 recruits competing their training, the passing-out parade was held on Friday at the subsidiary training centre of the Border Security Force (BSF) at Kharkan. Additional director general PV Rama Sastry took salute from the march past and awarded medals to outstanding recruits. He lauded the recruits for choosing the BSF as their career stating that the force was playing a significant role in protecting nation’s borders. Centre in-charge inspector general Asif Jalal briefed about the training programmes.

Police personnel get booster dose

Chandigarh The director-general of police (DGP), Punjab, VK Bhawra was among the 149 police personnel, who got Covid-19 booster dose during a special camp organised at the Punjab Police Headquarter (PPHQ) here on Friday. The Punjab Police in association with the health department, Chandigarh, have been organising special camps for administering vaccination booster doses for their personnel at a dispensary situated in the PPHQ. This was the third such camp organised at the headquarters and a total of 363 police personnel posted at PPHQ and Mohali district have got the booster dose.

Awareness drive against drug menace from Khatkar Kalan on April 25

Nawanshahr The civil and police administration here will launch a massive awareness drive against the drug menace from Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary martyr Bhagat Singh in Punjab, on April 25, officials said on Friday. Presiding over a meeting at his office, deputy commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa accompanied by senior superintendent of police Sandeep Sharma said under the drive, the officials will hold face-to-face interactions with the people of the villages and listen to their valuable suggestions or feedback to wipe out the drug menace. PTI

Newly-married couple ends life in Amritsar

AMRITSAR A newly-married couple on Friday allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves on a ceiling fan at their home in Baba Budha Colony in Chheharta area of the city. The husband and wife were 23 and 21 years old respectively and had got married just four months ago. The couple often exchanged heated arguments at home, which may have led to the extreme step, police said.

