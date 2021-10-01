Offered lift, Ludhiana woman loses gold bangles

The notorious gang, comprising three women and their male accomplice, have struck again and robbed an elderly woman of her gold bangles on the pretext of offering her a lift in their car at Urban Estate on Chandigarh Road on Thursday.

The victim, Chandarkanta, 70, of Urban Estate, was returning home after paying obeisance at a shrine , when the victims offered to drop her home in their car. The victim politely refused, but the three women started talking to her and stole her bangles. It was only when they left did the victim realise, she had been robbed. The police are scanning CCTVs to identify the accused.

The victim said three women were sitting in the car, while their male accomplice was driving the vehicle. The accused were travelling in a Maruti Suzuki Swift car.