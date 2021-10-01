Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Offered lift, Ludhiana woman loses gold bangles
chandigarh news

Offered lift, Ludhiana woman loses gold bangles

The Ludhiana women was targeted by a notorious gang, comprising three women, who rob people on the pretext of offering them a lift
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 02:05 AM IST
The accused offered the 70-year-old victim a lift and when she declined, engaged her in talks, while surreptitiously taking her bangles. The gang is active in Ludhiana. (Representative Image/HT File)

The notorious gang, comprising three women and their male accomplice, have struck again and robbed an elderly woman of her gold bangles on the pretext of offering her a lift in their car at Urban Estate on Chandigarh Road on Thursday.

The victim, Chandarkanta, 70, of Urban Estate, was returning home after paying obeisance at a shrine , when the victims offered to drop her home in their car. The victim politely refused, but the three women started talking to her and stole her bangles. It was only when they left did the victim realise, she had been robbed. The police are scanning CCTVs to identify the accused.

The victim said three women were sitting in the car, while their male accomplice was driving the vehicle. The accused were travelling in a Maruti Suzuki Swift car.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Eight-storey building collapses in Shimla

NHM workers protesting outside Jammu govt hospital clash with police

Notices served on 2 officials for inaction against illegal mining in Sutlej riverbed

Jaspal Giaspura is leader of Opposition of Ludhiana MC
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP