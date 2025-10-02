Office of banned Tehreek-e-Hurriyat attached

Police on Wednesday attached the head office of banned Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Hyderpora under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA), officials said. J&K Police attaches headquarters of the banned Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in Srinagar, on Wednesday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Police termed it as a major action saying that Budgam police on Wednesday attached the head office of the banned organisation Tehreek-e-Hurriyat at Rehmatabad, Hyderpora, under Section 25 of UAPA.

“The attached property comprises a three-storey building on 1 kanal 1 marla of land (Khasra No. 946, Khata No. 306) which was being used as the office of the banned outfit. The action is linked to case registered at Budgam under police station under UAPA,” the police spokesman said, adding that acting on collected evidence and with due approval from the competent authority, the property was attached as per legal provisions. “This action marks a significant step in the ongoing investigation against unlawful and subversive activities and reflects the firm resolve of Budgam police to neutralise threats to national security and maintain peace in the region.”

Police said that in coordination with other agencies, will continue to take strict measures against individuals and organisations engaged in activities detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.