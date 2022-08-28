Official from Rajasthan visits CETP site in Ludhiana, oversees operation

Anand Kumar, principal secretary, water supply and drainage department of Rajasthan, on Sunday met the members of Punjab Dyers’ Association during his visit to the city.

He also visited the common effluent treatment plant (CETP) site to check its functioning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ashok Makkar and Bobby Jindal, both office bearers of the association, stated to the official that the industry was being wrongly portrayed as villain for pollution of Sutlej river, whereas the MC’s untreated sewage of residential areas is directly entering and polluting the Buddha Nullah.

Later, the official travelled along the Buddha Nullah to check the points from where sewage discharge was entering the nullah.

He said that the details of the findings would be submitted to the government.