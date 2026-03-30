Official’s suicide: Former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar’s police remand extended by 3 days

The Amritsar district court on Sunday extended the police remand of Patti MLA and former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar by three days in connection with the suicide of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC) district manager Gagandeep Singh Randhawa. Laljit Singh Bhullar (above) had stepped down from the ministry on March 21 after his name surfaced in the suicide case of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC) district manager Gagandeep Singh Randhawa. (HT File)

Bhullar was presented in the court after his five-day police remand ended. The police sought five-day more remand citing that the investigation officials are to recover a network video recorder (NVR) and mobile phone from the accused. After hearing arguments of both sides, the court permitted the cops only three-day remand, said officials.

The former minister, who was arrested from Mandi Gobindgarh on March 23, was presented in the court under heavy security.

Randhawa, 45, allegedly consumed celphos (poison) at his Ranjit Avenue residence in Amritsar in the early hours of March 21. Before the toxin took effect, Randhawa recorded a 12-second video on his mobile phone, stating, “Kha layi Celphos thuade yaar ne minister Laljit Bhullar de dar ton, hun ni bachda (Your friend has consumed poison due to fear of minister Laljit Bhullar; I won’t survive now).”

Bhullar had stepped down from his post on March 21 after his name surfaced in the case.

On March 22, a first information report (FIR) was registered against Bhullar, his father, Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, and PA Dilbag Singh in the case at the Ranjit Avenue police station on complaint of deceased’s wife Upinder Kaur under the Sections 109 (abetment of suicide), 351(3) (criminal intimidation by treating to cause death or grievous hurt) and 3(5) (offence by multiple individuals) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Sukhdev Singh Bhullar and Dilbag Singh have not been arrested yet.