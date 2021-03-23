Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Olive component effective against Parkinson’s disease: PU study
chandigarh news

Olive component effective against Parkinson’s disease: PU study

Affecting 10 million people worldwide, Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s, in which a part of the brain progressively damages over the years.
By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:53 AM IST
The study found that hydroxytyrosol works by targeting an enzyme that is responsible for dopamine loss. (Shutterstock)

A study carried out by the researchers at Panjab University (PU) has found that a component in olives is effective in treating Parkinson’s disease.

Hydroxytyrosol (HXT), a phenolic compound present in olives, was evaluated in the pre-clinical studies, and the results were published in an international journal, Biomedicine and Pharmacotherapy, last week. The study was conducted by a PhD student of PU’s biochemistry department, Anjana Pathania, under the supervision of professor Rajat Sandhir.

Affecting 10 million people worldwide, Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s, in which a part of the brain progressively damages over the years. It is a type of movement disorder caused due to the loss of a chemical called Dopamine that sends signals and controls body movement. The study found that hydroxytyrosol works by targeting an enzyme that is responsible for dopamine loss.

Anjana Pathania said, “The study evaluated the potential of hydroxytyrosol as an anti-Parkinsonian molecule in terms of its ability to maintain dopamine (DA) levels in the patients of Parkinson’s.”

Results and benefits

According to the results of the study, hydroxytyrosol has the potential to be a future treatment as it successfully reduces motor abnormalities by increasing dopamine levels in the brain. It also preserves neurons, which are damaged due to Parkinson’s.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Glaciers have reduced from 25% to 17% in J&K: Sinha

7.29-cr bank fraud: CBI court frames charges against 5, including retired officials of Indian Overseas Bank

HP records 200 new cases, bans gatherings in school, colleges

Hand grenades seizure case: NIA files chargesheet against 7 Khalistani operatives

Professor Sandhir said, “The findings of the study are of high interest to the pharmaceutical industry because of various beneficial properties, and are expected to provide a new therapeutic approach against Parkinson’s that affects millions worldwide. However, clinical studies would be required.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election
Farmers’ Protest
NCT Bill
Kangana Ranaut
Covid-19 cases in India
Virat Kohli
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Goa Municipal Election Results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP