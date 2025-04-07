Omar faces Oppn flak for rolling out red carpet for Rijiju in Srinagar amid Waqf row

Opposition leaders of Kashmir on Monday criticised chief minister Omar Abdullah for rolling out the red carpet for Union parliamentary and minorities affairs minister Kiren Rijiju in Srinagar even after he introduced the Waqf bill in Parliament last week that was passed by majority vote. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah with Union parliamentary and minorities affairs minister Kiren Rijiju at the Tulip Garden in Srinagar on Sunday. (X)

The camaraderie between Rijiju and Omar as well as his meeting with National Conference president Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar on Sunday did not go down well with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“What’s left to say when the chief minister of India’s only Muslim-majority state gives a red-carpet welcome to the BJP minister who introduced the Waqf bill meant to disempower and debilitate Muslims? Stands in stark contrast to Tamil Nadu CM (Stalin), who showed spine by swiftly introducing a resolution against the Waqf bill. Instead, he tags along Farooq (Abdullah) sahib as well. What a shame,” PDP leader Iltija Mufti posted on X.

People’s Conference chairman and Handwara MLA Sajjad Lone, who has of late emerged as a vocal critic of Omar Abdullah and the BJP, shared a photo of Rijiju taking a stroll with Omar Abdullah at Tulip Garden and wrote on X: “The least Muslims of India deserved was that in Jammu and Kashmir, the only Muslim-majority region in India, the CM as a mark of protest stays away from Mr Kiren Rijju, who presented the Waqf bill.”

Former minister and senior PDP leader Naeem Akthar blamed the NC for playing with the sentiments of the people. “Registering disapproval of the Waqf law with its mover just a day later. The NC has this charming skill set of channelling sentiment of its people in the most romantic ways. Always champions,” Akthar wrote, sharing two photos of the Union minister with the chief minister.

Several followers of the opposition leaders accused Omar of nurturing a “hidden friendship” with the BJP.

Rijiju also posted photos of his walk with Omar in Tulip Garden and meeting with Farooq Abdullah. He shared his experience, describing the “stunning natural surroundings and the meaningful conversations, making it a memorable and special morning”.

Earlier, Omar and Rijiju inaugurated the Lok Sanvardhan Parv in Srinagar to celebrate the cultural diversity and artistic heritage of Jammu and Kashmir while addressing regional challenges. In his address, Omar underscored the diversity of India and the collective responsibility to contribute to the country’s progress.