Omar, Mehbooba urge Centre to intervene amid ‘cuts’ on Hajj slots

The CM said pointed to a recent news report that the fate of around 52,000 Indian Hajj pilgrims was uncertain after Saudi Arabia cancelled zones in Mina that were previously allocated to private tour operators.

Last week, Saudi Arabia announced a temporary halt on new short-term visas to citizens of 14 countries, including India, which is believed to have affected private tour operators and upended plans of pilgrims intending to go to Saudi.

“The reported cancellation of Hajj slots for over 52,000 Indian pilgrims, many of whom have already completed payments, is deeply concerning. I urge minister of external affairs S Jaishankar to engage with the Saudi authorities at the earliest to explore a resolution in the interest of all affected pilgrims,” Omar said in a post on microblogging platform X.

“This is crucial to ease the distress of thousands hoping to undertake the sacred pilgrimage this year,” he added.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said that there was immense distress among pilgrims.

“Disturbing news emerging from Saudi Arabia. Reports indicate that 80% of India’s private Haj quota has been cut abruptly. This sudden decision is causing immense distress for pilgrims and tour operators across the country. Urge the ministry of external affairs to immediately intervene by taking up this matter with the Saudi government to seek a resolution...,” her X post read.

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said he will ask Omar to write to the Prime Minister over the issue.

“I appeal to the Prime Minister to speak with the leaders of Saudi Arabia and urge them not to reduce our quota (of Hajj pilgrims). I will also ask Omar to write to the PM on this and there should be some initiative on the 52,000 people who were denied permission,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Dates this year

Hajj this year is likely to be held between June 4 and June 9, 2025, depending on the moon sighting that signals the start of Zil-Hajj, the final month of the Islamic calendar.

Indian pilgrims are expected to begin travelling to Saudi Arabia by late April.

In India, Hajj travel is organised either by the Hajj Committee of India, which functions under the ministry of minority affairs, or by authorised private tour operators , also referred to as Hajj Group Organisers.

In January 2025, India secured a Hajj agreement with Saudi Arabia, confirming a pilgrimage quota of 1,75,025 for Indian pilgrims.