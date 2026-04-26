Omar pitches J&K as ideal film hub at Bengaluru outreach

To promote J&K’s tourism sector, chief minister Omar Abdullah pitched J&K as a premier filming destination during his Bengaluru outreach.

To promote J&K’s tourism sector, chief minister Omar Abdullah pitched J&K as a premier filming destination during his Bengaluru outreach. (Sourced)

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During his visit to the city, the CM engaged with leading film producers and assured policy support and ease of filmmaking to attract cinema-driven tourism.

Omar on Saturday interacted with filmmakers in Bengaluru, showcasing Jammu & Kashmir’s scenic beauty and rich cultural heritage as an ideal destination for cinema.

A delegation of leading film producers and representatives of major production houses met the CM to explore opportunities for film production and collaboration.

Omar assured full support and a friendly, enabling environment for artists, reiterating the government’s commitment to making filmmaking in Jammu & Kashmir easier and more accessible.

An official spokesman said the interaction formed part of the Jammu & Kashmir government’s focused outreach in South India, aimed at building stronger connections with key stakeholders in the region’s tourism and film industries. “Recognising South India as a major hub of cinema, creativity, and outbound tourism, the initiative seeks to position J&K as a preferred destination for both filmmakers and travellers. During the engagement, the CM highlighted J&K’s unparalleled natural beauty, diverse landscapes, and rich cultural heritage, ranging from serene valleys and snow-clad mountains to vibrant traditions and local craftsmanship,” the spokesman said. He added that during the interaction, the CM also underlined recent policy measures introduced to facilitate film production in J&K, including streamlined permission processes, logistical support, and incentives for production houses.

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{{^usCountry}} Omar assured full cooperation to filmmakers, saying that the government is committed to providing a safe, supportive, and enabling environment for artists and filmmakers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Omar assured full cooperation to filmmakers, saying that the government is committed to providing a safe, supportive, and enabling environment for artists and filmmakers. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He emphasised the role of cinema in boosting tourism, noting that films shot in Jammu & Kashmir can significantly enhance its visibility and inspire travel, thereby generating economic opportunities for local communities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He emphasised the role of cinema in boosting tourism, noting that films shot in Jammu & Kashmir can significantly enhance its visibility and inspire travel, thereby generating economic opportunities for local communities. {{/usCountry}}

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