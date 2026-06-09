Omar seeks INDIA bloc support for J&K statehood protest

J&K chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah, while attending the INDIA bloc meeting on Monday, urged the alliance parties to join their planned protest for statehood on the first day of Parliament’s monsoon session. Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, chief minister of Jammu & Kashmir Omar Abdullah and others during INDIA bloc meeting at Constitution Club of India, in New Delhi, on Monday. (HT Photo)

The National Conference shared this information on its X handle. “Chief Minister Omar Abdullah sought INDIA Bloc backing for protests on J&K Statehood Restoration,” NC wrote on its official X.

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti attended the INDIA Bloc meeting in New Delhi today.

“He (CM) has also informed them that we will be writing to each party individually, seeking their support in this collective fight for the constitutional and democratic rights of the people of J&K,” NC chief spokesman and legislator Tanvir Sadiq said

Sources said the CM also requested senior alliance leaders to be present so the protest would have a forceful impact.

The decision regarding the protest was made last week during a meeting of the NC legislators.

Since the formation of the elected government in October 2024, J&K CM Omar Abdullah has requested statehood restoration several times from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, the Centre has shown a cold response so far, with many BJP leaders claiming it will be restored at an appropriate time. Now, the NC has decided to start a series of protests for statehood restoration, as many party leaders feel it is the only option left, especially since opposition parties accuse the ruling party of not doing enough for the cause.

Earlier this month, the PDP president wrote letters to leaders of all political parties, including CM Omar and the opposition BJP, urging them to join a united fight for statehood restoration.

The National Conference has already started preparations for the protest in New Delhi. While some political parties welcomed the decision, many termed it a belated exercise and asked the CM to pass a resolution in the state assembly.

AIP expresses hope from the meeting

Senior Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) leader and Langate MLA, Sheikh Khursheed, on Monday expressed hope that the INDIA Bloc meeting in New Delhi would address the pressing political concerns of Jammu and Kashmir, including the restoration of Article 370, Article 35A and full statehood.

He said that while leaders from different political parties in J&K come together under the INDIA Bloc platform in Delhi, they rarely engage collectively on the region’s critical political issues within J&K itself. “It is unfortunate that leaders who do not sit together in Kashmir to discuss the political future and interests of the people of J&K readily share a platform when invited by the INDIA Bloc,” he said.

He said that if Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti succeed in persuading the INDIA Bloc to issue a joint statement supporting the restoration of J&K special constitutional status, statehood and other political rights, it would be a significant step. “In such a situation, AIP and I personally would salute both leaders for genuinely representing the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“However, if they fail to compel the INDIA Bloc to include the restoration of Article 370 and Article 35A in its political agenda, then this meeting will be a futile exercise aimed merely at preserving political relevance and misleading the people of Jammu and Kashmir for political interests,” he said.