Omar writes to Centre over Hajj pilgrims’ baggage delay

Owing to the protests by Hajj pilgrims of Jammu and Kashmir, chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that he has written to the Union Ministry for Civil Aviation to facilitate the timely and concurrent transportation of baggage belonging to Hajj pilgrims returning to Jammu and Kashmir from Saudi Arabia.

Owing to the protests by Hajj pilgrims of Jammu and Kashmir, chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that he has written to the Union Ministry for Civil Aviation to facilitate the timely and concurrent transportation of baggage belonging to Hajj pilgrims returning to Jammu and Kashmir from Saudi Arabia. (PTI File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Union Minority Ministry has said that due to NOTAM at Srinagar Airport, the returning pilgrims’ 30 kg baggage will be transported separately by road to Srinagar from Hyderabad.

In a letter to Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Abdullah highlighted the difficulties faced by returning Hajj pilgrims due to delays in the transportation of their checked-in baggage.

He noted that owing to ongoing maintenance works and operational constraints at Srinagar Airport, the baggage of pilgrims is reportedly being routed separately and transported by road from Ahmedabad, resulting in considerable delays in its delivery.

“The pilgrims, many of whom are elderly and have undertaken this spiritual journey after years of devotion, preparation and aspiration, have expressed considerable concern regarding the arrangements made for the transportation of their checked-in baggage upon their return,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The situation has caused considerable disappointment and inconvenience to the returning Hajis and their families. It is customary for pilgrims to distribute Zamzam water, dates and other religious offerings among relatives, neighbours and well-wishers immediately upon their arrival. The delay in delivery of baggage has, therefore, not only caused practical difficulties but has also adversely affected the observance of cherished religious and social traditions associated with Hajj,” the letter said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The situation has caused considerable disappointment and inconvenience to the returning Hajis and their families. It is customary for pilgrims to distribute Zamzam water, dates and other religious offerings among relatives, neighbours and well-wishers immediately upon their arrival. The delay in delivery of baggage has, therefore, not only caused practical difficulties but has also adversely affected the observance of cherished religious and social traditions associated with Hajj,” the letter said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Abdullah sought the union minister’s intervention for transportation of baggage of the Hajj pilgrims returning to J&K, safely and concurrently with the pilgrims on the same flights to Jammu & Kashmir.

“The timely and secure transportation of their baggage would not only avoid genuine hardships presently experienced by the pilgrims and their families but would also preserve the sanctity of items having deep religious and sentimental significance,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Earlier, the Union ministry of minority affairs issued a statement saying that due to a NOTAM issued for Srinagar Airport and ongoing runway maintenance resulting in temporary runway length restrictions, payload limitations have been imposed on aircraft operations in the interest of flight safety.

“To avoid disruption to Hajj flight schedules and minimize inconvenience to pilgrims, the return journey of pilgrims operated by Akasa airlines to the Srinagar Embarkation Point has been planned via Ahmedabad with a 35 kg check-in baggage allowance up to Ahmedabad. Thereafter, 5 kg check-in baggage per pilgrim will be carried on the Ahmedabad–Srinagar flight, while the remaining 30 kg baggage will be transported separately by road to Srinagar. There is no change in the cabin baggage allowance,” the statement said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“These arrangements have been necessitated solely by airport operational constraints and aviation safety requirements. The Ministry of Minority Affairs, Haj Committee of India and J&K State Haj Committee are in constant coordination with all stakeholders to ensure the safe, smooth and dignified return of pilgrims.Safety cannot be compromised, and all decisions have been taken in the best interests of the pilgrims,” it said.