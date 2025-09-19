Omar’s announcement of 5 marla land a welcome & historic step: NC

Senior leader and Jammu province president of the National Conference Rattan Lal Gupta has said that announcement by chief minister Omar Abdullah to provide five marla to families affected by land subsidence, cloudburst and floods was a welcome and historic step. Senior leader and Jammu province president of the National Conference Rattan Lal Gupta (File)

This measure reflects the concern of the Omar-led government towards the most vulnerable sections of the society who have been deprived of basic shelter due to natural calamities, said Gupta in a statement issued here. The initiative has the potential to change lives by giving dignity, security, and a sense of belonging to thousands of affected families, he added.

“While intention of the UT government is appreciable, it is equally important that the Union government extends its whole hearted support to make this decision of CM a practical reality. Land allotment alone is not sufficient- development of these plots and requires financial resources for basic infrastructure of residential houses alongwith electricity, water supply etc,” he said. “The UT government, with its limited fiscal space, cannot shoulder this burden alone,” he added.