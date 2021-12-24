Omicron scare: 4 int’l travellers test Covid +ve in Ludhiana, samples sent for genome sequencing

Amid rising concerns over the Omicron variant of Covid-19, four international travellers tested positive in the city om Thursday. They are among the six fresh cases reported in the district in the last 24 hours, said district health department officials.

Out of the four travellers, three are of a family that came from USA, while the other is their relative who arrived from Canada. They had tested negative on their arrival at the airport. All of them reside in Dugri, Phase 1, and came to the city within the last 10 days. They have mild symptoms and are under home isolation.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said that the samples of the international travellers have been sent for genome sequencing to check if they are infected by the omicron variant. Till now, no case of omicron variant has been reported in the district, he added.

Meanwhile, the total count of Covid cases in the district has reached 87,741, of which 2,116 patients have succumbed to the disease. As many as 85,591 patients have recovered and 34 are still battling the disease.

