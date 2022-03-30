On Day 2, no major impact of Bharat bandh on public transport

The Bharat bandh call of the central trade unions evoked poor response on the second day (Tuesday) with nominal impact reported on public transport and banking services.

There was not much impact on movement of government-operated buses even as the government managed to bring most of the roadways buses back on the roads. But the services at selected nationalised banks’ branches remained affected and there were no transactions as the bank staff were busy in their closings.

Haryana Roadways employees had extended their support to the bandh call by the trade unions to protest privatisation and reducing the strength of buses in government-operated state transport. They are demanding that more buses should be added in the fleet, the old pension scheme be restored and the appointment of contractual employees be regularised.

Panipat roadways general manager Kuldeep Jangra said more than 50% of the roadways buses are operational and total movement of buses, including private ones, is above 60% and there is no inconvenience to the passengers.

Members of different trade unions and government employees’ unions on Tuesday held protests for their demands.

In Kanal, employees of Haryana roadways, anganwadi workers, and public sector banks held protests in Karnal. High drama was witnessed outside the main entrance of the mini-secretariat as police officials locked the gate and did not allow them to enter the mini-secretariat.

After the protesters threatened to launch an indefinite protest at the entrance, the administration allowed them to enter inside and they submitted a memorandum to the district administration.

Farmer body joins protest

On the second day of the nationwide bandh, activists of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) joined in solidarity with the roadways workers’ union at their protest at Ambala depot on Tuesday.

Amarjeet Mohri, state president of the body, said their demands are legitimate and should be accepted. Farm activist Ramandeep Singh Maan said, “These workers are fighting against corporate and privatisation so that we are not harmed. Their fight is for our welfare.”

Meanwhile, the bus operations continued normally in Ambala with more buses being added, while an argument between the union workers and a bus driver was reported in Yamunanagar over ticket collection.

Inspector Sukhbir Singh said, “The workers have alleged that a private person in affiliation with the driver of a bus plying between Saharanpur and Yamunanagar, collected fare from passengers but didn’t give them a ticket. We are verifying the claims.”

Sanitation and fire workers attached with the civic bodies also suspended work on the second day.

‘Negligent GMs of Haryana Roadways will be punished’

Haryana transport minister Mool Chand Sharma has said that strict action will be taken against a section of the general managers (GMs) of the state roadways who were reportedly found negligent during the bandh on March 28-29.

According to the minister, it has been observed that the buses of the Haryana Roadways were not running in some districts due to the strike, causing inconvenience to the public.

“The state government will not tolerate such instances and will take action against such GMs in whose districts the frequency of buses was less,” Sharma said.

He said the roadways buses are the most-preferred mode of conveyance for a poor man and a large number of passengers commute every day. These passengers suffered a lot due to the strike.

Sharma said a departmental action has been initiated against those GMs in whose districts the frequency of buses running was less on both the days of the strike. He said the state government is considering demands of the employees.