On farmers’ agitation anniversary, BKU (Charuni) to block tracks in Ambala

Accusing the Union government of not fulfilling its promises, farmers associated with the Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU (Charuni) has decided to hold a protest by blocking the Delhi-Ambala railway track in Mohra village of Ambala district on November 24, the second anniversary of farmers’ agitation.

As per the information, the decision was taken at a meeting of farmers from Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh held at Kurukshetra on Tuesday.

BKU (Charuni) state president Gurnam Singh Charuni said the decision to hold a “Mahapanchayat” at Mohra village was taken unanimously at the meeting as the government has “turned back” from the promises, which included guaranteed MSP and withdrawal of pending cases against the farmers, made to them when the farmers had lifted the year-long agitation from Delhi borders.

“Since the government did not withdraw the pending cases registered against the farmers for blocking railway tracks, the farmers have decided to block the railway tracks for one day to remind the government about their promises,” he added. He also demanded a loan waiver and an amendment in the land Act keeping in view the April judgment of the Supreme Court over shamlat deh (village common) land. He said that they have also decided to support farmers in the zila parishad elections and they will also oppose BJP-JJP-supported candidates.