On mission inoculation, HP’s frontline warriors brave vagaries of weather

Himachal Pradesh became the first state to fully vaccinate 100% of its eligible population against Covid last month. Now, the health workers are on a mission to vaccinate those in the age group of 15 to 18 years. Despite adverse weather conditions in the state, the vaccinators have stepped out in snow and cold temperatures to inoculate teenagers.

The upper regions of Shimla, Rohru, Jubbal, Theog and Chopal experienced intermittent spells of snow while the minimum temperatures plummeted. “It began snowing in the morning and soon, the roads were laden with five inches of snow. When our vehicle got stuck, I, and along with my team members, walked till Barthatha village in Jubbal to vaccinate the youngsters,” said a health worker Jai Kala. “Children were delighted to see us. They thought the teams wouldn’t reach owing to snowfall,” she added.

“For us, vaccinating the entire population is the priority. Teams are facing problems with mobility. I personally talk to the team members to motivate them. They are the backbone of vaccination drive,” said Shimla chief medical officer Surekha Chopra.

Vaccinators also earned appreciation from Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who tweeted a video clip of health workers walking in snow to inoculate the young population. He appreciated the health workers by saying, “Nadi, registan ho ya barf ka toofan, humari health army lakshya sadhnay mein tatpar hai. (Whether it’s a river, a desert or a snow blizzard, our health army is ready to achieve its targets).”

“We too want to spend time inside our cosy homes along with our family members in this harsh winter, but at the same time we realise that the war against the lethal virus has not got over yet,” said another health worker, Padma from Kaza.

Chamba chief medical officer Dr Kapil Sharma said the health authorities have been facing challenges due to bad weather. “We had to cancel drives at some places due to fresh snowfall as it would have been difficult for children to reach the venues. The health teams, however, with the support of district administration and school management, are working hard to carry out the inoculation drive,” he added.

Nearly 90,000 health workers, including Ashas, are deputed on the vaccination drive. High-altitude regions in Chamba, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti and Mandi district have received snow. Conditions are more difficult for the health workers in the tribal districts of Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur. “On Saturday, we had to cancel the sessions due to relentless snowfall. But the teams have high morales and we have requested the civil administration in Kaza to provide more 4X4 vehicles for vaccination drive,” said Padma.

“Our team visited Hikkim, the highest motorable village where minimum temperature is minus 18 degrees Celsius,” he said. The health authorities have targeted to vaccinate 700 children in Kaza medical block.

The recent spells of snow have slowed down the vaccination pace in Himachal, which had vaccinated 90,000 children on the first day when the drive was launched on January 3.

HP government has a target to vaccinate about 3.57 lakh youngsters in the age group of 15-18 years. As many as 4,259 educational institutions would be covered under this campaign, which includes 2,801 government, 1,402 private and 56 other facilities. “The weather has slowed down the pace and added new challenges. Mobility is a big issue while the threat of natural disasters like avalanches is another. Due to snow, people are unable to visit the centres for vaccination,” said Hemraj Bhairwa, director, National Rural Health Mission.

Himachal government’s general administration department will be deputing state helicopters for ferrying vaccination team to the snowbound regions, it has been learnt.

