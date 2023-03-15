On NRI’s online complaint, Punjab vigilance arrests patwari for demanding bribe of 15k

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) has arrested a revenue patwari Parveen Kumar, posted at Phagwara city in Kapurthala district for demanding a bribe of ₹15,000.

VB spokesperson said the case has been registered after an investigation into an online complaint lodged at the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line.

VB spokesperson said that complainant Ranvir Kaur, resident of Nehru Nagar, Phagwara, now living United Kingdom, had alleged that accused patwari was demanding ₹15,000 as a bribe in lieu of mutation of her house after the demise of her husband and making correction in the names.

She further alleged that the accused patwari had already taken ₹25,000 and was asking for more money in this regard.

The spokesperson added that the VB unit of Jalandhar range investigated the allegations and registered a corruption case at VB police station Jalandhar against the above-mentioned revenue official after finding him guilty of demanding and accepting bribe money.

