On NRI’s online complaint, Punjab vigilance arrests patwari for demanding bribe of 15k

ByHT Correspondent, Kapurthala
Mar 15, 2023 08:01 PM IST

The Punjab vigilance bureau has arrested a revenue patwari Parveen Kumar, posted at Phagwara city in Kapurthala district for demanding a bribe of ₹15,000.

VB spokesperson said the case has been registered after an investigation into an online complaint lodged at the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line. (Representational Photo)
VB spokesperson said that complainant Ranvir Kaur, resident of Nehru Nagar, Phagwara, now living United Kingdom, had alleged that accused patwari was demanding 15,000 as a bribe in lieu of mutation of her house after the demise of her husband and making correction in the names.

She further alleged that the accused patwari had already taken 25,000 and was asking for more money in this regard.

The spokesperson added that the VB unit of Jalandhar range investigated the allegations and registered a corruption case at VB police station Jalandhar against the above-mentioned revenue official after finding him guilty of demanding and accepting bribe money.

Wednesday, March 15, 2023
