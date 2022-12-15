On the prowl: Another elderly Ludhiana resident falls prey to snatchers

Yet another elderly city resident fell prey to the snatchers, losing her gold earrings in Shimlapuri.

Police registered a case against two unidentified accused following the complaint from the victim, identified as Sanyogita Sharma, a 65-year-old resident of Shimlapuri.

The same comes in the backdrop of a rising incidents of snatching being reported from across the city. Notably, Espen Lilleengen, a Norwegian citizen undertaking a world bicycle tour has also fallen prey to snatchers on Delhi road near Transport Nagar late on Monday evening.

Detailing her ordeal in the police complaint, Sharma said she was returning home after attending a religious congregation in a nearby locality.

Upon reaching the Satguru Senior Secondary School, she was stopped by two bike-borne men. One of the accused approached her, while his aide remained seated on the bike. The accused snatched her gold earrings.

The victim raised an alarm, following which the passers-by came to her aid. The accused, however, managed to escape.

Giving out details, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Somnath, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (ats done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against unidentified accused at the Shimlapuri police station.

Police are scanning footage acquired from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area to identify the accused.