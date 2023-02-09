On the run since 2003, wanted criminal held in Awantipora: J&K Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested an absconder in Awantipora, while 10 such persons were nabbed on Wednesday in Pulwama.

A police spokesperson said they received a non-bailable warrant against Manzoor Ahmad Bhat of Reshipora, who had been evading arrest for the last 20 years. “A special team under the supervision of Awantipora SDPO arrested him from Reshipora area,” he added.

On Wednesday, the police had arrested 10 absconders in Pulwama. “In continuation of stringent actions against absconders, police in Pulwama arrested 10 absconders who were evading arrest for the last two decades,” the spokesperson said.

These absconders were involved in cases of heinous crimes registered at Rajpora and Pulwama police stations.

The police had identified the arrested persons as Manzoor Ganai, Bashir Ganai, Aziz Bakshi, Gulzar Sheikh, Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, all residents of Drabgam in Rajpora, Javied Ahmad Shah of Bagat Barzullah at present Dangerpora Nowgam, Abdul Hamid Parray of Pandit Pora Ballah Tangmarg, Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat of Jagir Parigam, Abdul Hamid Bhat of Tenpuna Pulwama and Mohd Afzal Mali of Ugergund Newa.

“All the arrested absconders have been produced before a court for further disposal. Our consistent actions against anti-social elements should reassure the community members that we are making every effort to keep our society free of crime. The police have resolved to act as per law against those who indulge in criminal activities,” the spokesperson said.

