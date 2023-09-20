News / Cities / Chandigarh News / On the run since Sept 12, snatcher lands in Mohali police’s net

On the run since Sept 12, snatcher lands in Mohali police’s net

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Sep 20, 2023 01:31 AM IST

The accused had been on the run since a botched snatching that resulted in the death of his accomplice, Ashish, a resident of Rail Vihar, Zirakpur

Police have apprehended a snatcher who had been evading arrest for eight days. The accused, Bikram Singh, 30, of Nabha, had managed to escape on September 12 while being treated at a Dera Bassi hospital. He was arrested near the toll plaza in Banur.

During questioning, Bikram told the police he took shelter in a temple after escaping from the hospital (iStock)
The accused had been on the run since a botched snatching that resulted in the death of his accomplice, Ashish, a resident of Rail Vihar, Zirakpur.

The incident occurred when Bikram and Ashish attempted to snatch a vendor’s mobile phone in Dera Bassi. They lost control of their motorcycle while escaping and crashed. While Ashish lost his life in the accident, Bikram sustained injuries.

After getting information from reliable sources over the last couple of days, police closed in on Bikram’s location near the toll plaza in Banur.

During questioning, Bikram told the police he took shelter in a temple after escaping from the hospital. The accused has been booked under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

