One arrested for illegal sand mining in Faridkot district

: One person was on Sunday arrested for his alleged involvement in illegal sand mining and a tractor trolley laden with sand was also seized near Kler village in Faridkot district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A team of district police conducted a raid following a tip-off that some people were carrying out illegal mining in the village.

The apprehended accused has been identified as Jasvir Sing of Kler village, while his accomplice Sonu managed to escape, police said.

“Jasvir Singh had taken the agriculture land of old electricity office on lease, but he was illegally carrying out mining on the land,” police said.

Senior superintendent of police Varun Sharma said the police would place checkpoints round-the-clock in the district to arrest the absconding accused.

“I have already instructed his team to initiate a crackdown on illegal mining sites on a priority basis,” he said.

A case has been registered under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 21 of the Mining and Minerals Development Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}