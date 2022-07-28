One arrested for killing dera man in Jalandhar

: Police here on Wednesday arrested a person for allegedly killing a man serving at a dera in Semi village in Jalandhar district.

Superintendent of Police Sarabjeet Singh said that the deceased Jagdish Lal alias Jumma Baba was a servitor at the dera. He was found murdered at the dera on Tuesday. Lal’s son Ajay Kumar reported about his father’s murder at Patara police station.

“SHO Arshdeep Kaur arrested Daljit Singh, a local property dealer, who murdered the victim to grab the land of the dera,” he added.

Singh said that the accused hit the victim with a sharp-edged weapon multiple times on the head till he died.

A case under section 302 of the IPC has been registered, he added.