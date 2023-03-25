One dead, 4 hurt in Samba factory blast

A person was killed and four others injured in a blast that took place in a scrap factory in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Saturday, official sources said. The factory was located in the Baribrahamana area, they said.

Security personnel inspect the blast area near a scrap factory at Baribrahamana in Jammu on Saturday. (PTI)

Those injured have been hospitalised.

Police have rushed to the spot and are investigating the matter, they added.

NSG conducts anti-hijack drill at Jammu airport

The National Security Guard (NSG) on Saturday carried out a full-fledged anti-hijacking drill at the Jammu airport.

The drill was conducted by the NSG with the activation of the Anti-Hijack Committee (AHC) at the Jammu air force station on Friday, a defence PRO said.

He said the exercise involved all key stakeholders, including the Indian Air Force, Airports Authority of India (AAI), UT administration, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

“The drill involved the entire spectrum of events, including negotiations with hijackers followed by intervention and overpowering of hijackers by a potent team of the NSG,” the public relations officer (PRO) said.

