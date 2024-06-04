One dead, 5 hurt as speeding car rams into auto in Manimajra

A speeding Toyota Innova collided with an auto-rickshaw at the Housing Board light point on Monday, resulting in the death of the auto driver and injuries to five others. The car rear-ended the auto-rickshaw at the Housing Board light point around 5 am on Monday. Both vehicles were headed towards Panchkula from Kalagram. (HT photo)

The incident occurred around 5 am while both vehicles were heading from Kalagram towards Panchkula.

The deceased was identified as Ranjit Singh, 28, a resident of Mohali.

The Toyota Innova, driven by 21-year-old Mehul Garg, a resident of Barnala, Punjab, struck the auto-rickshaw from behind.

The force of the impact caused the auto driver, Ranjit Singh, to be tossed out of his vehicle. Singh, who landed on the roadside iron grilles, was immediately rushed to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in a private vehicle, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The collision was so severe that the car overturned and was thrown onto the opposite road, damaging the divider.

The auto-rickshaw was carrying three passengers at the time of the collision. The passengers, identified as Jashan, Bhura, and Munna, all residents of Sector 56, sustained injuries and were taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, by ambulance.

Their current condition is stable, but they remain under medical observation.

Garg was accompanied by another passenger in the Innova. Both sustained injuries in the crash and are receiving medical care at Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, but initial reports suggest that excessive speed and possible driver negligence contributed to the crash.

Police booked Garg under Sections 427 (mischief causing damage), 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Manimajra police station.

Accident-prone area

This is the second fatal crash at the Housing Board traffic light point in the past three months. On March 14, an 11-year-old boy was killed after an e-rickshaw overturned at the intersection. The stretch from here till the Kalagram light point is an accident-prone area, claiming as many as five lives in the last three years.