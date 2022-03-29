Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / One dead, 56 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri
chandigarh news

One dead, 56 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

A 65-year-old man was killed and 56 others injured on Monday when an overloaded bus veered off the road and plunged into a gorge in the Nowshera area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir
The bus, carrying over 57 passengers, was on its way from Pukharni village to Nowshera and the accident took place at Debatta near Lam around 10 am. It veered off the road and plunged into a gorge in the Nowshera area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 02:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

A 65-year-old man was killed and 56 others injured on Monday when an overloaded bus veered off the road and plunged into a gorge in the Nowshera area of Rajouri district.

The deceased was identified as Bilal Hussain of Pukharni village.

The bus, carrying over 57 passengers, was on its way from Pukharni village to Nowshera and the accident took place at Debatta near Lam around 10 am, said a police officer

He informed that soon after the mishap, locals, police and army men launched a rescue operation and shifted nine seriously injured persons to a government medical college and hospital in Rajouri.

“Bilal Hussain succumbed to his injuries in the hospital,” he added.

Several others who had received superficial injuries were discharged after first aid, he informed.

A defence spokesman said troops of the Rashtriya Rifles helped in the rescue efforts.

“Regardless of personal safety, soldiers of the Rashtriya Rifles negotiated the steep slopes and retrieved the gravely injured passengers. The injured were further evacuated by troops in military vehicles to Sub-District Hospital, Naushera, for the administration of first aid and further treatment,” the spokesman said.

RELATED STORIES

“The bus had slid into a gorge near Debatta carrying passengers. On receipt of information regarding the mishap, the Rashtriya Rifles progressed the rescue work,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP