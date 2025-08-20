One dead, several hurt in fire at pressure cooker factory in Patran

One worker was killed and several others sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at a pressure cooker manufacturing factory in Patran town of Patiala district on Monday morning, officials said. Officials at community health centre (CHC), Patran.

The fire broke out at 10:15 am and quickly spread through the factory premises. Rescue and relief operations were immediately launched, officials added.

Teams from ITBP (51 BN, Chaura Camp, Patiala), SDRF, fire brigades from Patiala, Sangrur, Samana, Sunam, Moonak, and fire tenders from Haryana’s Narwana and Tohana, along with volunteers from local NGOs, joined efforts to control the blaze and rescue trapped workers.

District authorities said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an inquiry has been initiated.

Patiala deputy commissioner Preeti Yadav rushed at the site to take stock of the situation. She later met the injured at the community health centre (CHC), Patran, and directed health officials to provide the best possible treatment.

According to district administrative officials, four workers were injured in the mishap.

A woman suffering from second-degree burns was referred to Government Rajindra Hospital, while two others with minor burns were discharged after treatment.