One held for Una Congress worker’s murder

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 20, 2022 12:44 AM IST

Dharamshala: Una police have arrested one of the prime suspects in murder of a Congress worker, Ravinder Sethi, 40, who was shot dead by four bike-borne assailants outside the sports stadium in Dulehar town in Haroli subdivision of Una district on September 12

Representational image.
ByHT Correspondent

Una superintendent of police (SP) Arjit Sen Thakur said the accused was arrested from Punjab.

The accused has been sent to four-day police custody by a local court. His identity has been withheld as it may hamper the investigation. Manhunt to nab his three accomplices was on, the SP said.

