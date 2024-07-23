One held with 3 crore ‘hawala’ money, foreign currency

The Jalandhar police arrested a person involved in hawala business and recovered ₹2.93 crore from him along with US $ 3,100 ( ₹2.6 lakh), officials said on Monday. The Jalandhar police arrested a person involved in hawala business and recovered ₹ 2.93 crore from him along with US $ 3,100 ( ₹ 2.6 lakh), officials said on Monday. (HT File)

Joint commissioner of police Sandeep Kumar Sharma said that the cops received a tip-off after which a team from the New Baradari police station conducted checking near T-Point Bashirpura.

“The team stopped a car for checking and arrested Puneet Sood of Hoshiarpur, while he was going to deliver hawala money,” he said.

He added that during the checking the police recovered ₹2.93 crore and US$ 3,100 from the accused possession.

An FIR under various sections of the NDPS Act, 61/1/14 Excise Act, 25/27(1)/54/59 Arms Act has been registered at PS New Baradari.

“We are tracing the origin and destination of the hawala money. The details in this regard will be shared soon. The sections of arms and NDPS were added based on initial inputs as the source of cash is still unclear,” he said, adding that the cash was transported through a bus from Delhi and the accused had collected it from a private university.

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said the forward and backward linkages are being traced. “Further probe is on,” the CP said.