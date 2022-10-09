One held with foreign made pistol in Patiala

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Patiala Police have arrested two persons and recovered two foreign made pistols from them. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Parek said that the police on a tip off that some persons are supplying arms and ammunition, Sukhjinder Singh alias Harman and Gagandeep Singh were taken on production warrant from jail. Both had been arrested in May this year with some pistols.

On the basis of their interrogation, the police zeroed in on their accomplice, Kamaldeep Singh alias Kamal, and arrested him with weapons in September. During his arrest, it was revealed that he had brought some foreign pistols from Pathankot near the border areas along with Pritpal Singh. In this case, on October 1, Pritpal Singh alias Giffy Batra, a resident of Padusar, was arrested from Ludhiana, and two foreign pistols of 4 MM with 20 rounds were recovered from him. Two accused identified as Bhavdeep Singh alias Honey resident of Ghumana village and Gurdarsan Singh alias Nikku resident of Rampura Phool who were also arrested for providing shelter to Pritpal.

These foreign weapons have been supplied by the terrorist Gurdev Singh of Hoshiarpur, who was in Faridkot Jail. He was also arrested in this case after obtaining a production warrant and some mobile phones used in Faridkot jail have also been recovered from him. The SSP said that further interrogation is on and police are working on additional leads to nab other accused.

