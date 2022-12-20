One killed, 22 injured in bus-truck collision in Bahadurgarh

A woman was killed while 22 others travelling in a bus were injured when it collided with a truck near a village in Bahadurgarh on Monday amid fog in the area, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Three people travelling in the bus sustained serious injuries when the mishap took place on Jhajjar-Sonepat road in Jhajjar district, they said.

“A woman travelling in the bus was killed while 22 others were injured when the vehicle collided with a truck. There was dense fog in the area at the time of the accident,” Inspector Jasvir, SHO of Aasoda police station in Jhajjar district, said over phone.

Three of the injured, including the bus driver, have been referred to PGIMS in Rohtak following their critical condition. However, the truck driver managed to flee the spot.

According to police, low visibility is believed to be the reason behind the incident that took place around 9 am when the bus was on its way to Sampla from Jhajjar city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A police spokesman said the mishap occured when the truck driver applied emergency brake, the bus driver lost control over the wheel and hit the truck.

Notably, a thick blanket of fog on Monday morning reduced visibility at several places in Haryana.