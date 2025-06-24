One killed after car plunges in gorge in Chamba

A 19-year-old youth died while another was seriously injured after the car they were travelling in veered off the road in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place when Reenu was driving towards Chanju to attend a local wrestling fair. (File)

The deceased has been identified as Chain Lal, of Dhanjlai in Churah, while the injured was identified as Reenu,18, of Bharara village in Churah.

The accident occurred at Bardol Link road in Chajnu area of Churah at around 11 am on Tuesday when the car went out of control and fell into a deep gorge. Reenu was referred to Chamba medical college for treatment.

The accident took place when Reenu was driving towards Chanju to attend a local wrestling fair. People who were nearby rushed to the spot and immediately informed the police and began rescue efforts.

Locals managed to pull both the injured individuals out of the gorge and brought them to the roadside, from where they were taken to the Tissa civil hospital. Chain Lal succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital and was declared dead by doctors upon arrival.