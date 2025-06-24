Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

One killed after car plunges in gorge in Chamba

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jun 24, 2025 06:26 PM IST

The deceased has been identified as Chain Lal, of Dhanjlai in Churah, while the injured was identified as Reenu,18, of Bharara village in Churah

A 19-year-old youth died while another was seriously injured after the car they were travelling in veered off the road in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place when Reenu was driving towards Chanju to attend a local wrestling fair. (File)
The accident took place when Reenu was driving towards Chanju to attend a local wrestling fair. (File)

The deceased has been identified as Chain Lal, of Dhanjlai in Churah, while the injured was identified as Reenu,18, of Bharara village in Churah.

The accident occurred at Bardol Link road in Chajnu area of Churah at around 11 am on Tuesday when the car went out of control and fell into a deep gorge. Reenu was referred to Chamba medical college for treatment.

The accident took place when Reenu was driving towards Chanju to attend a local wrestling fair. People who were nearby rushed to the spot and immediately informed the police and began rescue efforts.

Locals managed to pull both the injured individuals out of the gorge and brought them to the roadside, from where they were taken to the Tissa civil hospital. Chain Lal succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital and was declared dead by doctors upon arrival.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / One killed after car plunges in gorge in Chamba
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On