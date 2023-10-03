One killed after car rams into pole near Ladhowal in Ludhiana

A man lost his life, while his two friends suffered serious injuries after their car crashed into a roadside pole at the railway overbridge on the National Highway near Ladhowal on Wednesday morning.

Mangled remains of the car on the National Highway near Ladhowal; and (inset) Bharat Kumar, the deceased. (HT Photo)

The victim, who has been identified as Bharat Kumar, a resident of Jassian road, and his friends were returning from Vrindavan.

The injured persons, Manikant from Jalandhar and Mukesh Kumar from Phagwara, are being treated for their injuries at the hospital. Bharat, however, succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Sharing further details, station house officer (SHO) inspector Jagdev Singh Dhaliwal at the Ladhowal police station said the trio were returning from a trip to Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, in Bharat’s car and he offered to drop his friends off at their respective homes in Jalandhar and Phagwara.

They reached Ladhowal around 4:30 am on Wednesday when the car rammed into a pole roadside. Manikant was driving the car at the time of the accident.

Passers-by rushed the injured trio to hospital, where Bharat was declared dead on arrival.

The inspector added that initial investigations suggest the car was speeding. The driver is likely to have fallen asleep momentarily, resulting in the mishap.

Both Mukesh and Manikant were in serious condition and their statements could not be recorded immediately.

Following the accident, police removed the ill-fated car from the highway to ensure smooth traffic flow. Meanwhile, Bharat’s body was sent to the mortuary for autopsy and his family has been informed.

