One killed as Haryana Roadways bus runs over six college girls in Y’nagar

One college girl died and five were injured after they fell off an overcrowded Haryana Roadways bus moments after they boarded it and were run over by its rear wheels at Pratap Nagar bus stand in Yamunanagar district on Thursday morning, police said. Yamunanagar SP Kamaldeep Goyal interacting with protesters who had stopped buses from leaving the Pratap Nagar bus stand after the accident on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Aarti Kumari, 20, a third year BCom student at Maharaja Agrasen College, Yamunanagar.

Aarti, a resident of Kutipur village, was referred to Chandigarh as her abdomen was crushed by the wheels, but she succumbed to her injuries before she could leave the town.

The condition of two others was stated to be serious, the police said, adding the accident occurred at 8 am when the bus going from Paonta Sahib to New Delhi arrived at the bus stand that was packed with students waiting to head to their schools and colleges.

One of the victims, Archita, a third-semester BTech student from GMIT College and a resident of Pratap Nagar tehsil, said that as the bus arrived later than usual, a crowd tried to board it even before it had come to a halt.

“Suddenly, instead of stopping, the driver accelerated and six of us lost our balance and fell off. Before we realised what was happening, we came under the rear wheels,” she said. Archita suffered a fracture in the right leg.

The other injured students were identified as Muskan from Tibbi, Sanjana from Bahadurpur, and Anjali and Amandeep from Pratap Nagar.

Anjali, a final-year BCA student from DAV College, said that few buses plied on the route, forcing students to risk their lives daily. She blamed the driver’s negligence for the accident.

All six students were taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Pratap Nagar, which lacked even X-ray and ambulance services. The victims were referred to the Yamunanagar Civil Hospital.

Gopal Krishan, the father of one of the students, said parents were forced to rush their daughters to the civil hospital in their own vehicles.

The police said that bus driver Anil Kumar and conductor Kamal had been taken into custody for questioning and medical tests. The driver claimed that the students’ haste led to the accident.

Following the accident, students blocked buses from leaving Pratapnagar bus stand.

Police teams led by SP Kamaldeep Goyal tried to pacify them, but the protest continued for more than two hours.

Students and parents alleged that repeated pleas to increase the number of buses on the route had been ignored. They said nearly 300 students gather at the bus stand every morning, but the number of buses is inadequate. Some rural routes, including Chhikan and Khillonwala, lack regular bus services, they said.

Private cabs charge around ₹2,000 a month, while travel in government buses is free for girls. Apart from DAV Girls College, no other college in the area provides its own bus service, forcing most students to rely on public transport.

Following the accident, former minister and ex-MLA Kanwar Pal met the injured at the hospital. Later speaking to media, he said that the driver was suspended and the state government has been asked to terminate his services

He further said that on demands of the students, local buses will be operated on various routes.

Haryana transport minister Anil Vij also ordered an investigation and said that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

He said senior department officials have been instructed to ensure that every possibility of the accident is investigated, whether it’s related to the bus’s technical condition or the driver’s negligence. He clarified that “if fault is found at any level, no one will be spared.”