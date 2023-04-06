One killed, 4 injured in Panipat factory roof collapse

One person was killed while four others sustained injuries after a portion of the roof of an old factory collapsed in Mahavir Colony on the Jatal Road of Panipat. One person was killed while four others sustained injuries after a portion of the roof of an old factory collapsed in Mahavir Colony on the Jatal Road of Panipat. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The deceased has been identified as Farman alias Shubham, a resident of Panipat. While the injured Pardeep, Bharat, Gulzar and Vicky have been hospitalised and Pradeep and Vicky have been referred to the PGIMS, Chandigarh.

The police said the incident took place on Tuesday night when the victims were sitting in a vehicle on the street and a portion of the roof collapsed. They were taken to the hospital and Farman was declared brought dead by doctors. It is learnt that the factory belongs to local MLA Pramod Vij and it was around 45 years old. After getting the information, a police team also reached the spot and started the investigation.

Panipat city police station in-charge Jakir Hussain said that they did not get any complaint yet and the police are waiting to record the statements of the injured.