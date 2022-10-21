One killed in clash over land dispute in Jind

: One person was killed and six others were injured in a clash over a land dispute in Jind’s Gangoli village on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Pale Ram, 35. Police said that heated arguments between the two sides turned violent when a man, identified as Kulbir, who is deputed as special police officer (SPO) in Faridabad, opened fire. Pale Ram succumbed to bullet injuries and six others were injured as both sides attacked each other with sharp-edged weapons. Pillu Khera police station SHO, Hari, said they have booked Kulbir under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and the incident is being probed thoroughly.

