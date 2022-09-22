One more arrested for duping Chandigarh resident of 2.4 lakh

Another person involved in defrauding a UT resident of ₹2.4 lakh on the pretext of getting charges against his Canada-based nephew dropped on Wednesday. Three others have already been arrested in the case.

The accused are Danyal Akhtar, who joined the police investigation on September 20, Vilal Ahmed and Shebi Khanof Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and Sunit Majumdar of New Delhi.

The complainant, PS Chopra, said he received a call saying his nephew, Karan Arora, who lives in Canada had been involved in a fight and he had grievously injured a man. He demanded $ 4,000 to get the charges against him dismissed. Later, he got a call from another number and the caller introduced himself as advocate Jagmohan, who insisted that the money was needed to ‘free’ his nephew and shared the account details.The complainant transferred ₹2,40,000 to the account, but later found out that he had been scammed.

A police official said that the money deposited by Chopra was converted in cryptocurrency. A case under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the cyber crime police station.

Akhtar said that he had provided bank account details of different persons to his friends – Ahmar Hasan alias Prince, Indrees Ali and Gulshan – for a commission.

Prince, who hails Bihar and Indrees Ali of Rajasthan are already lodged in Amritsar Jail in connection to cyber crime case registered in July 2022. While accused Gulshan is lodged in Bondsi Jail, in Gurugram, in connection to a case registered in July 30. The police will interrogate the accused after obtaining a production warrant.

