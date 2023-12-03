One of the lots of HP Milkfed’s Diwali sweets was contaminated with fungus: Probe

The probe into the fungus-laden sweets supplied by the Himachal Pradesh state co-operative milk producers’ federations (MILKFED) during Diwali festivities found that a particular lot of sweets ordered from Chandigarh was contaminated.

The state government had constituted a ten-member committee soon after the reports of fungus-laden sweets. The committee submitted its report to secretary, animal husbandry, Rakesh Kanwar.

The committee formed to investigate the matter has submitted its report to the government. The report has confirmed that some boxes of doda sweets were infected with fungus. The committee concluded that sweets were contaminated during the packaging and transportation.

After studying the report, action is possible against the supplier, Chandigarh Sweets in Kharar. Rakesh Kanwar confirmed receiving the investigation report and said that action would be taken after thoroughly studying the report.

MILKFED has been selling sweets made using desi ghee to consumers for years. Since it is a state government undertaking, the supply of contaminated sweets adversely impacted its brand image .

The federation had ordered doda and other sweets from Chandigarh Sweets, based in Kharar. Fungus was found in many boxes of Doda sweets. The matter also gained significant traction on social media platforms and as a result, the government constituted an inquiry committee, with MILFKFED senior manager Preeti as the chairperson.

According to the information received, the inquiry committee submitted its report to Rakesh Kanwar on Friday. The probable action against the supplier, if found guilty, could include stopping of payments and blacklisting for future procurement.